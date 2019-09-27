Sri Lanka - Flash Floods (EU Delegation Sri Lanka, ECHO Partners, Media) (Flash of 27 September 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
- Heavy rains since 23 September resulting in flash floods and landslides have affected 136,607 people (35,000 families), in six districts of Galle, Kalutara, Gampaha, Ratnapura, Kegalle, Matara and Colombo in Sri Lanka.
- As a result of the heavy rainfall, strong winds and landslides, 66 houses have been fully damaged and 2,572 houses partially damaged.
- LKR 43.1 Million (€216,363.01) has been provided to the affected districts to address the emergency relief needs.
- As of 26 September 86 safety locations have been established with 45,407 (11,003 families) evacuated to them.
- Defense forces and the police have been deployed for search and rescue operations in the affected districts particularly in Kalutara, Galle, Matara and Ratnapura.