Sri Lanka - Flash Floods (DG ECHO, Sri Lanka Disaster Management Center, Media)(ECHO Daily Flash of 26 December 2018)

According to media reports incessant rains over the past few days along with heavy winds have resulted in flash floods in northern Sri Lanka affecting 74 793 people (23 265 families).

Over 11 000 people were evacuated to safe locations as their homes were inundated due to continuous rains. The military and police were involved in rescue operations.

The worst-affected districts were Mullaitivu, Killinochchi, Mannar, Vavuniya and Jaffna in the northern region, Kandy in Central and Puttalam in North Western region. No deaths or injuries were reported until 25 December 2018.

Although flood waters have receded, people have been told to remain cautious as the Meteorology Department warned of more rains in the north, east and north central provinces and said heavy rain fall was expected in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces.