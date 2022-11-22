Sri Lanka: Extreme Weather - Operation update n° 1, DREF n° MDRLK015

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

After the initial flooding between 1 to 8 August 2022 and the subsequent DREF allocation targeting Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya and Rathnapura districts, the southwest monsoon rains continued with low intensity. However, the intensity of the rainfall increased from 5-8 September, with over 300mm of rain falling in some areas, causing floods in the same districts where the DREF operation is still underway, as well as Colombo district in the country’s west. In consultation with the IFRC CCD and the IFRC Asia Pacific Regional Office (APRO), Colombo district was included in the DREF response in September 2022 by reallocating some resources from other districts, particularly for well cleaning, medical camps and dengue cleaning, while the total DREF budget remained unchanged. This was made possible because district authorities and other agencies have intervened to assist people, particularly in Rathnapura district.

Several districts experienced more floods and extreme weather conditions from 14 to 20 October 2022, with Colombo and Gampaha reporting the greatest impacts. This operation update informs of changes to the operational context, the inclusion of additional geographical areas of Gampaha and Colombo Districts, and the scaling up of response in these two districts. Furthermore, an extension of the implementation timeframe from 31 December 2022 to 28 February 2023 is required to complete the proposed interventions because the districts of Colombo and Gampaha will have to begin the scaled-up operation from the beginning. This revised operation seeks to reach 50,000 people (from 10,000 initially) in five districts with identified activities suggested in the Plan of Action. The proposed response will focus on conditional and unconditional multipurpose cash grants, well cleaning, dengue clean-up campaigns, household-level dengue cleanup activities, First Aid and medical camps including mobile services, school packs distribution, and disinfection and cleaning of public places. An additional funding allocation of CHF 277,889 is requested to scale up the SLRCS response operation.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

1-8 August 2022

The activation of the Southwest monsoon caused heavy rainfall in Sri Lanka, affecting the Northern, Central, Western, Southern, and Sabaragamuwa provinces. Heavy rains, high winds, floods, and landslides caused the most damage on 6 August, particularly in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, and Rathnapura districts. The Department of Meteorology reported 243mm of rainfall in Nuwara Eliya and the subdistricts of Nawalapitiya and Delthota in the Kandy district (Central Province), where several landslides and rock falls damaged houses and blocked roads and railway lines. Rainfall of more than 100mm was recorded in the Rathnapura district (Sabaragamuwa province), as well as Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya. Five people were killed, and three were reported missing. Despite heavy rains, rescue teams worked around the clock to recover the missing bodies.

Over 15,000 people (4,000 families) have been affected across ten districts, according to the DMC. Several landslides, rock falls, and retaining wall collapses have also been reported in Nuwara Eliya and Kandy districts, obstructing the rail line and main roads in several places. Flooding damaged a number of houses in the Nuwara Eliya district. Flooding was also reported in the Rathnapura district, cutting off access roads and leaving people stranded or waiting for water levels to recede. DMC is in charge of coordinating the national response efforts.