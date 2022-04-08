Sri Lanka - Economic crisis (DG ECHO, partners, media) (ECHO daily Flash of 8 April 2022)

The economic and political crisis in Sri Lanka continues with soaring inflation and sporadic countrywide public protests. Acute shortage of essential items, including food, medicines and fuel- many of which are being rationed - has turned Sri Lankans' daily lives into an endless cycle of waiting in lines. Due to power cuts, accessibility to drinkable water, emergency health services are seriously restricted. Safety nets programmes are interrupted. The government has approached international and national agencies including WHO, Sri Lankan Red Cross, and World Vision for drugs and medical equipment supplies.