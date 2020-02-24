Sri Lanka: Easter Sunday attack - Emergency Plan of Action Final Report (MDRLK009)

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

The explosions on 21 April 2019 killed at least 253 people and wounded more than 500 people. At least 40 foreign nationals and at least 45 children reported to be among the dead. A state of emergency was later declared by the government to maintain public security and essential services. The state of emergency was extended a few times and lasted for almost three months. Consequently, these attacks affected the country as a whole, with inter-ethnic anxiety rising in the affected districts as well as in the country in general. Tense situations also developed in several locations of the country as a result of these attacks, especially in the North Western province and Gampaha district. Several levels of curfew were declared per district or nation-wide by the government to maintain order and control the situation. During the search operations, the Sri Lanka Police and religious leaders requested the public to remain calm and peaceful, and to cooperate with law enforcement authorities.

Due to security threats, schools were closed for two weeks after the attacks and the second school terms for students started gradually in May - students of Grade 6-13 started on 6 May 2019 and the lower levels started in mid-May, while some Catholic schools and International schools only started by mid-May. The Police and Security Forces also put extensive security measures in place to ensure security in school premises.

Few months after the attacks, the state of emergency was removed after a thorough check around the island through military personnel. Even at that time though the imminent threat was not present, the entire nation was still recovering from the initial shock and was mourning the loss of the victims. Over time many organizations came about around the world to assist in aid to the country and one of the main objectives was to ensure that the harmony of the country was brought back across the people.