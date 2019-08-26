26 Aug 2019

Sri Lanka: Easter Sunday attack - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) update n° 2 DREF n° MDRLK009

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 26 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (731.32 KB)

Summary of the operation update:

This operation update informs on the extension of the implementation timeframe until 6 November 2019 due to these reasons:

  • Challenges faced in implementing school programmes. After the attack, schools were closed for a few weeks and due to security reasons, the government also restricted school activities for a few months. Furthermore, the government also considered a shorter August vacation to compensate the unexpected school closure in end April-May. However, the vacation schedule has not been changed and schools will be closed for 28 days in August. At present, school activities are clashing with the school exams and school holidays.

  • Furthermore, it has been observed that the needs of each district, as well as the overall context, has evolved in the past three months faster than anticipated. Therefore, some of the planned activities had to be changed.

  • SLRCS is encouraging branches to follow community engagement process, which is very effective but time consuming. On the ground, efforts are underway in forming community level sub-committees together with other stakeholders to ensure that the projects are being organized and giving ownership to the beneficiaries. For some activities, multiple partners are involved (more and more partners are coming on-board) and therefore it takes time to coordinate with certain parties and organize such events.

The overall operation budget remains the same.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb fait un pas de plus vers le multilinguisme

Les récents visiteurs du site mobile de ReliefWeb auront remarqué un nouvel outil... Un sélecteur de langue est maintenant disponible dans le coin supérieur droit du site.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.