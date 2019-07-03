Sri Lanka: Easter Sunday attack - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) update n° 1 DREF n° MDRLK009

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

On 21 April 2019, explosions killed at least 253 people and wounded more than 500 people. At least 40 foreign nationals and at least 45 children reported to be among the dead. After the attacks, the government declared a state of emergency to maintain public security and essential services. The Sri Lankan Parliament extended the state of emergency on 25 May for another four weeks. Consequently, these attacks affected the country as a whole. Inter-ethnic anxiety has risen in the affected districts as well as in the country in general.

After three weeks of the attack, tense situations developed in several locations of the country, especially in North Western Province and Gampaha district. To control the situation several levels of curfew were declared per district or nation-wide. The Sri Lanka Police and religious leaders requested the public to remain calm and peaceful, and to cooperate with law enforcement authorities with the ongoing search operations.

After the attacks, schools were closed for two weeks due to security threats. The second school term for students of Grade 6-13 started on 6 May and the lower levels started in mid-May. While some Catholic schools and International schools started very recently. Extensive security measures by the Police and Security Forces are in place to ensure security in school premises. Furthermore, it was noted at the initial days, the attendance of students in most schools in major cities were very low, student’s attendance in some rural areas were relatively high. Education Ministry announced that student turnout is gradually improving countrywide and the school education becoming normal rapidly.