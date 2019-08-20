Sri Lanka drought (ReliefWeb, media, DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 August 2019)

Sri Lanka is in the midst of a long spell of dry weather again following below-average rains in the first half of 2019. The country was recovering from a severe drought in 2016-17, affecting over a million people.

Currently, dry and moderate drought conditions are in pockets of North, North-Western, North-Central, Uva and Eastern Provinces.

According to the joint bulletin by the World Food Programme and International Water Management Institute in August, major reservoirs are low at 19% of their capacities, compared with 33% at the same time last year.

Although there is no immediate food shortage due to a good paddy harvest in Maha (2018-19) and Yala (2019) seasons, access to drinking water remains a challenge in the affected areas. According to the Disaster Management Centre (DMC), some 117,378 people from 33,775 families across 17 districts are in a drinking water crisis.

DG ECHO is closely following the situation.