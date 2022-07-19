Sri Lanka Deputy High Commission in Chennai organizes a medical camp for Sri Lankans in Tamil Nadu for the first time

As an extension to the services provided by the Sri Lanka Deputy High Commission in Chennai for the Sri Lankans in Tamil Nadu, a special medical camp was held at the Chancery premises on 28 June, 2022.

Dr. Rajarathinam and his team from Star Kims International Hospitals, Trichy conducted the medical camp in which all participants were consulted individually and had basic medical checkups and treatments done free of charge.

This medical camp was held parallel to a special Consular camp with 500 Sri Lankans from Tiruppur, Perambalur, Coimbatore, Virudhunagar, Salem and Dharmapuri Districts.483 citizenship certificates, 97 birth certificates and 5 RRP (Refugee Repatriation Program) Passports were also issued at the consular camp.

A medical camp will be held parallel to each special consular camp organized by Deputy High Commission in the future.

Deputy High Commission of Sri Lanka

Chennai

19 July, 2022