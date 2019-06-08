Sri Lanka - Dengue (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 June 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 08 Jun 2019 — View Original
- A total of 18,760 dengue cases and 28 dengue deaths have been reported across the country in the first five months of 2019.
- 4,066 have been reported in Colombo, 2,480 in Gampaha, and 1,887 in Jaffna district.
- Dengue outbreaks are common in Sri Lanka between May and July and usually coincide with the south-western monsoon which commences in May.