Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka - Crisis (DG ECHO, Local Media and Partners) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 April 2022)
- On 1 April 2022, Sri Lanka declared a 36-hour emergency period and countrywide curfew amid growing public protests against acute shortages of food, non-food items, medicines, fuel and gas for weeks along with record inflation and crippling power cuts.
- Police and security forces used tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesters. According to local media, hundreds of protesters and several journalists were assaulted and arrested by the police. Internet was shutdown across the country, but following backlash access was restored to social media.
- The international community have expressed concern over the imposition of emergency rules and urged the government to safeguard the democratic rights of the people.
- Inflation in Colombo hit 18.7% in March, the sixth consecutive monthly record, while food prices soared a record 30.1%. The World Bank estimates 500,000 people have fallen below the poverty line since the pandemic struck.
- Sri Lanka's entire cabinet except the President and Prime Minister resigned on 3 April even as the 36-hour emergency and curfew came to an end.