Sri Lanka: COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Project Additional Financing (AF)

WASHINGTON, June 22, 2020 – The World Bank Board of Executive Directors today approved additional financing for the following project:

Sri Lanka COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Project AF

IDA credit: $87.24 million

Pandemic Emergency Financing Facility (PEF): $1.72 million

Terms: Maturity= 30 years; Grace period= 5 years

Project ID: P174291

Project Description: The project will help boost Sri Lanka’s capacity to prevent, detect and respond to the threat posed by COVID-19 and strengthen national systems for public health preparedness in the country. The Additional Financing will finance temporary cash transfers to high-risk populations to enable them to stay at home as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19. Additionally, grant financing under a Pandemic Emergency Financing Facility will further strengthen ongoing health system preparedness efforts, especially with the reopening up of Sri Lanka’s economy.

Contacts

Colombo

Dilinika Peiris-Holsinger

+94 115561325

dpeiris@worldbank.org

Washington

Elena Karaban

+1 (202) 473-9277

ekaraban@worldbank.org