Sri Lanka: COVID 19 Crisis Household Impact - UNICEF Round 5 2021

Objective:

The purpose of this survey is to gather relevant information on the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on households in Sri Lanka, in order to inform policy responses by the Government and partners.

Methodology:

Data was collected from a nationally representative sample of households, using the proportionate to population size sampling approach. Stratification was done by district household population, based on the Department of Census and Statistic’s 2012 Census of Population and Housing. Random selection was used to contact households from each district.

In Round 5, data was also collected from a purposive sample of households from districts considered to be highly affected by the pandemic as well as from districts that have undergone higher levels of vaccination. Respondents from the target districts were randomly selected and contacted from a list maintained by the survey organization. In addition, enumerators also adopted a snowballing approach of contacting respondents from these districts.

The enumerators were asked to speak to the woman of the household as they would be better able to answer the questions about the household.