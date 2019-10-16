Sri Lanka: Climate & Food Security Monitoring Bulletin (July - September 2019), Version 3

Bulletin Highlights

From 23-29 September considerable rainfall occurred in all parts of the country, except the Northern areas. The latter part of the South-West monsoon - with an atmospheric disturbance due to cyclonic systems - caused heavy rains, creating floods that impacted 142,177 people.

Climate outlooks released by the Department of Meteorology show above average rainfall all over the country for the period of October to December due to Inter-monsoonal and monsoonal rains. At present the Inter-monsoon conditions are established over the country and recurrent evening showers are predicted together with high possibility of lightning.

For the first time since November 2018, water storage rates have increased. Between 1 September 2019 - 1 October 2019 water storage has risen of 3%. All major tanks saw increases apart from those in North and North-Central Provinces. Despite the increase, rates remain lower when compared with long-term averages

6,584 ha of crops have been damaged as a result of drought, mainly in dry-zone areas. This, however, is not significant enough to impact short to medium term food security as surplus food production is set to last until January 2020 due to productive Maha 2018/19 and Yala 2019 harvests. However, if Maha drier this could impact food security post January 2020.