Sri Lanka: Climate & Food Security Monitoring Bulletin (April - June 2019), Version 2

Department of Meteorology and Disaster Management Centre, Ministry of Public Administration, Disaster Management and Rural Economic Affairs.

The Department of Meteorology and Disaster Management Center, Ministry of Administration, Disaster Management and Rural Economic Development has been released Climate & Food Security Monitoring bulletin with the technical assistance of the World Food Organization.

Bulletin revealed that Rainfall received to Sri Lanka through April to May 2019 was below normal, which was verifying the forecasts issued at the beginning of April. Temperatures were above normal as predicted, and frequent heat weather advisories and precautions were issued.