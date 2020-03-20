Sri Lanka – Climate and Food Security Monitoring Bulletin for the Maha Season 2019-2020

Sri Lanka’s primary paddy harvest season ‘Maha’ is estimated to meet domestic demand until September 2020. While the floods, mainly along the North-Central, East and North regions, caused an estimated production loss of 57,000mt, this will not have a significant impact on food security. Furthermore, the water levels in reservoirs are above 80 per cent of total capacity; this irrigable water is higher compared to 66 per cent at the same time – last year.

The bulletin further informs of challenges due to the Novel-Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the seasonal climate and food security outlook and the measures the Government is taking to ensure food security among vulnerable parts of the population.