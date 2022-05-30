Sri Lanka - Civil unrest (DG ECHO, DG ECHO Partners, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 May 2022)

In Sri Lanka's ongoing economic and political crisis, Sri Lankan police fired tear gas shells and water cannons on 28 May to disperse thousands of students demonstrating outside the President's office in Colombo demanding resignation of the country's President.
Three protesters have been reportedly injured and one hospitalized.
Sri Lankan currency has depreciated by 44.2% against the US dollar this year, while inflation hit a record 33.8% in April 2022. People are battling acute shortages of essential goods like cooking gas, fuel and medicines.