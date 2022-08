Agenda proposed:

1 . General Introductions – CashCap person and new members within the Co-chairing agencies (UNICEF, WFP, Save the children)

2 . MEB and transfer value discussion

a . Feedback received on the technical note and clarify queries.

b . Recap of the MEB calculation method

c . Government approval on a harmonized MEB value

3 . 5W Matrix and agency initiatives

4 . Scoping priorities to the group (if time allows)