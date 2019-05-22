Sri Lanka: Call for Support (Easter Sunday Attack and Recovery Assistance) Information bulletin

The situation

According to media reports, the attacks on 21 April 2019 killed at least 253 people2 and wounded more than 500 people. At least 40 foreign nationals3 and at least 45 children4 are reported to be among the dead. After the attacks, the government declared a state of emergency to maintain public security and essential services. Consequently, these attacks affected the country as a whole. Inter-ethnic anxiety has risen in the affected districts as well as in the country in general. In the following three weeks of the attack, tense situations developed in several locations of the country, especially in North Western Province and Gampaha district. To control the situation several levels of curfew were declared per district or nation-wide. The Sri Lanka Police and religious leaders requested the public to remain calm and peaceful, and to cooperate with law enforcement authorities with the ongoing search operations.