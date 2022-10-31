Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka: Accountability to Affected Populations Working Group - information sharing activities, as of September 2022

Infographic
Source
Posted
Originally published

This 3W survey on activities that promote Accountability to Affected Populations (AAP) in Sri Lanka was conducted in September 2022. The findings highlight what organisational and response decision-makers need to consider to effectively communicate with crisis-affected people in formats and languages they prefer. All organisations ask affected people what information they need most. Information, education and communication strategies should include a greater focus on explaining how affected people can be involved in projects and how they can give feedback or make a complaint about humanitarian programmes or staff. Organisations should do more to share information with people with disabilities, older people, people who cannot read, people with protection concerns and ex-combatants from the previous period of armed conflict.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Related Content