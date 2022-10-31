Sri Lanka: Accountability to Affected Populations Working Group - community engagement activities as of September 2022

This 3W survey on activities that promote Accountability to Affected Populations (AAP) in Sri Lanka was conducted in September 2022. The findings highlight what organisational and response decision makers need to consider to ensure the views of crisis-affected people are heard and that feedback is used to design and adapt programmes. Most organisations engage community members in programming, planning and decision making. More than one-third of organisations reported that recent flooding and natural disasters impacted the ability of project participants to engage in programming. Organisations should do more to engage with community members in assessments and project design. Organisations should also ensure community engagement strategies are more inclusive for older people and people who cannot read.

