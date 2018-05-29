South-West monsoon May 2018 - Situation Report Summary (28th May 2018 - 1200hrs)

Situation Summary

Heavy pre-monsoon rains in Sri Lanka from 20th to 26th May 2018, have killed at least twenty-four people, and more than 170,000 people are affected in 20 District as of today.

Water levels of main rivers are currently showing normal levels in many stations. However, one station is at Alert level in Kalu Ganga & Nilwala river falling slowly.

All major reservoirs are at normal level however, some of reservoir gates are opened for release of flowing water from other areas to reduce flood threat. NBRO has still given landslide threat to Ratnapura, Kalutara, Kegalle, Nuwara-Eliya, due to potential earth slips and cut failures.

South-west monsoon has now established over Sri Lanka however air circulation is in the vicinity of south-west of Indian sea area and wind speed can be increased time to time.

All relief donating agencies are requested to work with Ministry of Irrigation, Water Resources and Disaster Management and may liaise with NDRSC for relief assistance related matters. Military troops are planned to mobilize to clean water wells and affected areas in next few days since many of water sources are contamination with polluted water in affected areas. Other agencies who are having this cleaning capability, are requested to be liaised with NDRSC and respective Divisional Secretaries.

Current Situation

Department of Meteorology highlighted last 24 hours rainfall observed ended on morning hours of 28th May 2018 showing reduction of rainfall in all parts of the country however some areas has received considerable rainfalls; in Pitabaddara-34.5, Baddegama 35.6mm, Nochchiyagama-30mm, Nikaweratiya-26.9mm. The highest rainfall recorded was around 45.7mm in Labugama in Colombo District.

As a result of heavy rains, 174,310 people (45,680 families) have been affected (the Disaster Situation Report , National Disaster Relief Services Centre (NDRSC) at 1200 hours on 28th of May 2018). People at flood risk areas have been evacuated to safe locations. At present approximately 17,976 families have been evacuated into 265 welfare centres due to flood and landslide risks in 09 Districts. As of now 24 deaths were reported to the Disaster Management Centre while 13 people were injured. NDRSC has provided 44.15 million cash allocations to the 12 District Secretaries to address the immediate needs of the affected populations.

Sluice gates of Deduru-oya, Kukuleganga and Rajanganaya tanks are opened at present. Inundation is still persisting in few areas of Ja-Ela, and sand bags are being stacked by the Army/Navy troops to stop flood water penetration to settlements together with communities. Gampaha-Ganemulla road is still sub-merged and transportation is limited in Kirindiwita, Akarawita areas. Low-lying areas are still under water in Wattala in Gampaha District. A Hindu Kovil has been heavily damaged due to fallen tree in Norwood state in Nuwara-Eliya.

DMC is coordinating with Military agencies through its EOC for better response interventions and NDRSC is undertaking needs assessment at local levels, especially in safety centers. Recorded housing damages; full damages 121 and partial damages 5,205.