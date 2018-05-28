South-West monsoon May 2018 - Situation Report Summary (27th May 2018 - 1200hrs)

SITUATION SUMMARY

Heavy pre-monsoon rains in Sri Lanka continued from 20th May 2018, have killed at least twenty-three people, and more than 160,000 people are affected in 20 District as of today.

Water levels of main rivers are currently showing normal levels in many stations. However,

Kalu Ganga & Attanagalu-oya is at flood level but falling slowly.

All major reservoirs are at normal level however, some of reservoir gates are opened for release of flowing water from other areas to reduce flood threat. NBRO has still given landslide threat to Ratnapura, Kalutara, Kegalle, Nuwara-Eliya, due to earth slips and cut failures.

South-west monsoon has gradually establishing over Bay of Bengal however air circulation is in the vicinity of south-west of Indian sea area and wind speed can be increased time to time.

Rescue, response and relief operations were implemented in a better coordinated fashion with Military agencies, Police and District Administration. All relief donating agencies are requested to work with Ministry of Irrigation, Water Resources and Disaster Management and may liaise with NDRSC for relief assistance related matters. There may be some needs of drinking water wells and area cleaning may arise in next few days since many of water sources are contamination with polluted water in affected areas.

CURRENT SITUATION

Department of Meteorology highlighted last 24 hours rainfall observed ended on morning hours of 27th May 2018 showing reduction of rainfall in all parts of the country however some areas has received considerable rainfalls; in Kirindiwela 71mm, Hanwella-52mm. The highest rainfall recorded was around 82.8mm in Dehiwala in Colombo District.

As a result of heavy rains, 166,228 people (43,604 families) have been affected (the Disaster Situation Report , National Disaster Relief Services Centre (NDRSC) at 1200 hours on 27th of May 2018). People at flood risk areas have been evacuated to safe locations. At present approximately 19,519 families have been evacuated into 339 welfare centres due to flood and landslide risks in 08 Districts. As of now 23 deaths & 1 missing were reported to the Disaster Management Centre while 13 people were injured. NDRSC has provided 43.35 million cash allocations to the 12 District Secretaries to address the immediate needs of the affected populations.

Sluice gates of Deduru-oya, Kukuleganga and Rajanganaya tanks are opened at present. In Unnichchei tank in Batticaloa District is at the spill level but there is no greater threat at this point. Minuwangoda Katunyake road is passable at present which was inundated earlier. Gampaha-Jaela road in Kirindiwita is currently inundated and not passable. Currently, few areas are experiencing inundation in Ja-Ela, and sand bags are being stacked by the Army/Navy troops to stop flood water penetration to settlements together with communities.

Minister of Irrigation, Water Resources and Disaster Management together with Ministry officials making a visit to Gampaha and Puttalam areas to provide coordinated and effective support for ongoing relief operation.

DMC is coordinating with Military agencies through its EOC for better response interventions and NDRSC is undertaking needs assessment at local levels, especially in safety centers. Recorded housing damages; full damages 118 and partial damages 5,073.