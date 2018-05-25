South-West monsoon May 2018 - Situation Report Summary (24th May 2018 - 1200hrs)

SITUATION SUMMARY

Heavy pre-monsoon rains in Sri Lanka continues from 20th May 2018, have killed at least thirteen people, and more than 100,000 people are affected in 19 District as of today.

Flooding and subsequent potential landslide threat has forced the evacuation of people in low-lying areas where four main rivers have reached flood levels, while four districts were on "red alert" for possible landslides.

Spill gates of many reservoirs had to be opened across the island. NBRO has still given landslide threat to Ratnapura, Kalutara, Badulla, Kegalle, Kandy, Matale, Nuwara-Eliya,

Galle, Colombo and Kurunegala due to earthslips, cut failures and rock falls.

South-west monsoon still suppressed by the persisting wind circulations running until September.

125,954 people (32,136 families) have been affected (the Disaster Situation Report , DMC & National Disaster Relief Services Centre (NDRSC) at 1000 hours on 24rd of May 2018).

NDRSC has provided 24.9 million cash allocations to the 12 District Secretaries to address the immediate needs of the affected populations.

River water levels at many stations are gradually decreasing, in Kelani, Nilwala, Gin, Malwathu-oya,

Maha-Oya rivers and some areas of Kalu river shows flood levels as of 24th May.

CURRENT SITUATION

Department of Meteorology highlighted last 18-24 hours rainfall observed in main stations ended on morning hours of 24nd May 2018 showing reduction of rainfall in many areas; in Avissawella 92.6m, Ratnapura68.4mm,

Nivithigala-92.2mm, Galle-69.7mm, Mannar-54.7mm, Colombo-55.8mm. The highest rainfall recorded was around 122.7mm in Mallawa in Puttalam District.

Ministry of Irrigation, Water Resources and Disaster Management, has called a response planning meeting today with respective government officials to discuss response measure to face heavy flood incident in coming few days under the leadership of Hon Duminda Dissanayake. Ministry officials and other senior level officials from respective organizations, Military officers and District officials were presented at the discussion.

Still full access to Kaduwela main bridge towards Biyagama road is not restored due to damage to side-wall of the bridge, however authorities are attending to it. Access are denied in the Panwila-Bambaraella road due to a rock-fall in Kandy district.

DMC is coordinating with Military agencies through its EOC for better response interventions and NDRSC is undertaking needs assessment at local levels, especially in safety centers. Recorded housing damages; full damages 43 and partial damages 3,225.