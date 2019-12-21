Situation Report Summary: Heavy rains, flooding, landslides - Sri Lanka 1800 hours 20-12-2019

HIGHLIGHTS

Some high risk communities are evacuated in downstream areas in Thabbowa and DeduruOya as river levels are rising, 20 spill gated opened in Thabbowa tank and 14 spill gates opened in Rajanganaya tank.

7,025 people (2,062 families) are reported to have been affected, in ten (12) Districts during the since 18th December 2019. Further, 2 persons are reported to be dead due to floods and cutting failure.

As a result of heavy rainfall, strong winds and landslides, 23 houses fully and 219 houses partially, have been damaged mostly in the Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy and Anuradhapura Districts.

3,875 people belonging to 1,094 families, have been evacuated to the 37 locations set up to assist those displaced. Most of these locations are in the Nuwara-Eliya, Badulla, Monaragala and Puttalam districts.

LKR 7.35 Mn has allocated by NDRSC for emergency relief purposes in eight affected district secretariats.

CURRENT SITUATION

Due to active cloudiness in the seas areas of the country, many parts have received above 100mm rainfall during past 24hours. Some of roads are inaccessible in Badulla, Polonnaruwa, Hambantota, Puttalam, Anuradhapura and Matale Districts due to inundations and earth slips.

As of now worst affected areas are Wanathavilluwa & Nawagaththegama in Puttalam; Kataragama in Monaragala; Mahiyanganaya & Haputale in Badulla, Walapane in Nuwaraeliya Districts.

Also People evacuated in Polonnaruwa District Weilikanda, Manampitiya, Dimbulagala ,Pimburaththewa DS Divisions, and in Anuradhapura District Galnewa, Ipalogama, Thalawa,

Thambuththegama DS Divisions.

At the end of 1800hrs on 20th December, very heavy rainfall were recorded in 512mm in Moragahakanda (Matale), 226mm in Diyabeduma, Polonnaruwa, 283mm in Hakwa

Due to heavy rainfall over past 24 hours, many rivers are rising at this moment. Kumbukkan oya at Nakkala shows minor flooding; Hada-Oya at Siyambalanduwa at alert level; Mahaweli Ganga at Manampitiya and Thaldena shows minor flooding.