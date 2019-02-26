Seeds for a brighter future

By UNITED NATIONS DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME

FEBRUARY 26TH, 2019

Rajnikansan Arushanandi’s son Brideman is in fifth grade but he knows more about gardening than she does. “He has been learning at school and he comes home and tells us about organic fertilizer preparation, and how nutritional green leaves can be grown,” she says.

Another mother, Sobana Muhundan sees her son Sibiraj showing similar interest: “I have been growing organic vegetables in my garden at home for a long time now,” she says, “but now my son does most of the gardening.”

At the heart of this conversation is a small patch of earth at the J/Nadeshwara Kanista Vidyalayam, Kankesanthurai school. It reopened in 2016 after 27 years, when families began returning to Kankesanthurai after the end of the country’s long civil war. The school re-started with just 30 students in grades one through five. Today, it has more than 70.

It was chosen for support under The European Union Catalytic Support to Peacebuilding in Sri Lanka programme.

The €8.1 million programme is being implemented by the UNDP with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and local partners.

EDUCATION IS A PRIORITY

“The families who send their children to us are mostly recently resettled. Though some did not even have homes when they first came here, getting their children an education was a priority,” says Mrs V. Sutharsan, the principal. These families have been on the move for years, eventually finding their way to displacement camps. For their children, this meant near-constant disruption to their education.

UNICEF renovated the buildings, which didn’t even have doors and windows.

“The parents depend on the school fully,” says Mrs Sutharsan. She says these are families that cannot afford extra tuition. Because children are at different levels, the child centred classroom concept allows teachers to identify slow learners and give them the additional attention. “This has been good for our teachers also,” says Mrs. Sutharsan, explaining that they are more confident in dealing with students who are struggling. The school makes a particular effort with vulnerable children.

The classroom equipment, toys and furniture, as well as educational and training materials have created beautiful, engaging spaces for the children to work. A participatory planning process created a school development plan which engaged parents and alumni.

NUTRITIOUS ADDITIONAL INCOME

Now both Sobana and Arushanandi are regulars at the school, sometimes visiting every day to help with the garden and pitch in on other events. They have also noticed hygiene and nutrition at the school has improved.

The model gardens were planted this year, with support from UNDP and implementing partner OfERR Ceylon.

Because many families also face financial constraints, Mrs. Sutharsan says good nutrition can be a challenge. Families may not know enough or earn enough to have enough vegetables in their diet. Being able to grow their own food helps address nutritional deficiencies and provide income.

UNDP provided the school with seeds, pod packages, a drip irrigation system and garden tools. Fencing is being erected along the boundary of the school. Trainers from the Department of Agriculture drop by to instruct children on how to care for an organic garden.

“Now, our kids love coming to school,” says Mrs. Sutharsan.