Secretary-General Welcomes Peaceful Resolution of Political Crisis in Sri Lanka

SG/SM/19417

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the resolution of the political crisis in Sri Lanka through peaceful, constitutional means, and applauds the resilience of the country’s democratic institutions.

The Secretary-General calls on all political actors to seize the opportunity of the appointment of the new cabinet to resolve outstanding political differences in the same spirit of respect for democracy and in the interest of the people of Sri Lanka.

For information media. Not an official record.