Secretary-General Urges Smooth Transition of Government in Sri Lanka

SG/SM/21370

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General continues to follow developments in Sri Lanka closely. He stands in solidarity with the Sri Lankan people and calls on all stakeholders to engage in dialogue to ensure a smooth transition of Government and to find sustainable solutions to the economic crisis.

The Secretary-General condemns all acts of violence and calls for those responsible to be held accountable, underlining the paramount importance of maintaining the peace. The United Nations stands ready to support Sri Lanka and its people.

For information media. Not an official record.