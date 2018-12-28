28 Dec 2018

Sathosa sends Rs. 12 million worth relief to flood victims in North

Report
from Government of Sri Lanka
Published on 28 Dec 2018

Minister of Industry & Commerce, Resettlement of Protracted Displaced Persons and Co-operative Development Rishad Bathiudeen has given instructions to provide immediate relief to the flood victims in the Northern Province.The Minister has instructed relevant officials to provide this relief through the state-owned wholesale network Lanka Sathosa, which is under the purview of the Minister.

Accordingly, on immediate orders of Minister Bathiudeen, six trucks loaded with essential items including food and sanitary goods valued at Rs. 12 million from the Sathosa warehouse in Welisara have been sent to the Northern Province.

At present 114,458 persons belonging to 36,594 families have been affected due to floods and strong winds in the Northern Province while 10,424 people from 3,258 families have been displaced in 32 shelters.

