12 Feb 2020

Rs. 39 million cash grant for 1300 flood affected families in Anuradhapura and Polonnaruwa Districts

Report
from Sri Lanka Red Cross Society
Published on 11 Feb 2020 View Original

Colombo, Sri Lanka (11-Feb-2020) – 1300 flood-affected families from Anuradhapura and Polonnaruwa districts received an unconditional cash grant of Rs. 30,000. (Each household). In Anuradhapura, a cash grant was provided to 650 families who were affected by the recent floods in Ipellogama, Galnewa, Thalawa, and Thambuththegama divisional areas.

Minister of Environment & Wildlife Resources, S.M. Chandrasena, President of the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society Jagath Abeysinghe, Former Chief Minister S.M. Ranjith, District Secretary of Anuradhapura R.M. Wanninayake, Members of the SLRCS Anuradhapura Branch, members of the SLRCS Central Governing Board attended the cash grant distribution held in Anuradhapura on the 1st of February.

In Polonnaruwa, yet another 650 families affected received the cash grant of Rs. 30,000 in a program held on the 7th of February. This unconditional cash grant was provided to flood-affected families in Elahera, Thamankaduwa, Dimbulagala, and Lankapura Divisional Secretariats.

State Minister of Mahaweli Development, Roshan Ranasinghe, Chairman of the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society – Polonnaruwa Branch, Mr. Charles E Corea, District Secretary of Polonnaruwa, Divisional Secretaries of Elahera, Thamankaduwa, Dimbulagala, and Lankapura Divisional Secretariats and the Members of the SLRCS Polonnaruwa Branch attended the cash grant distribution program.

With the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) approved for 592,000 Swiss francs, The Sri Lanka Red Cross scaled up the post-flood recovery operations to provide immediate assistance to around 2000 families in Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa and Batticaloa districts.

Sri Lanka Red Cross Society is also assisting in health, Dengue awareness, water, sanitation & hygiene promotion interventions in three flood-affected districts with support from the International Federation of Red Cross & Red Crescent Societies.

