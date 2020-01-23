Review of the National Natural Disaster Insurance Scheme in Sri Lanka

Executive Summary

Sri Lanka is highly vulnerable to natural disasters. On average, Sri Lanka experiences LKR 50 billion (US$313 million) in annual disaster losses related to housing, infrastructure, agriculture, and relief (World Bank 2018).

In April 2016, the National Insurance Trust Fund (NITF)—an insurance institution owned by the Government of Sri Lanka (GoSL)—launched the National Natural Disaster Insurance Scheme (NNDIS). The scheme aims to protect vulnerable uninsured households, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and fishermen from the financial impacts of natural disasters by providing financial support in the face of property damage or accidental death. The NNDIS operates as an insurance scheme, where the premium is paid by GoSL on behalf of the beneficiaries in return for financial protection. The NITF in turn cedes a large proportion of the risk to the international reinsurance market.

Since being launched, the NNDIS has provided financial protection to the population of Sri Lanka against the impacts of natural disasters. In the first two years of operation, the scheme provided over 160,000 disaster-hit households with payouts amounting to over LKR 4.5 billion.

This report is a high-level diagnostic review of the NNDIS. It looks beyond the program’s initial successes and focuses on areas that could be improved to make the scheme more effective and efficient. The goal is to highlight options for strengthening the scheme and draw attention to some of the challenges it faces.

The review addresses two specific areas of interest within NNDIS:

Minimizing the financial cost of the scheme while still ensuring accurate, timely payouts to beneficiaries - Optimizing the scheme’s financial sustainability and efficiency

Additional areas of concern, including maximizing the welfare of beneficiaries, are raised but not explicitly addressed in this review. These will be subject to future study and discussion.

The review finds several areas that require action as a priority in order to ensure the scheme’s stability, effectiveness, and value for money:

The annual government contribution to the NNDIS is less than the reinsurance premium, expenses, and cost of paying claims. This issue can be partially addressed through improved management to reduce expenses and reinsurance premiums, but scheme design or funding must also be altered. Understanding of insured exposure is insufficient for the purposes of effective pricing, reserving, and claims management. To address this issue, additional exposure data must be collected. The claims management and loss adjustment process is slow and unclear, threatening trust in the scheme. A number of potential solutions to this issue are discussed below.

Table ES.1 outlines a variety of challenges to the NNDIS, including the three just listed, and suggests possible options for addressing them. The options are offered here for consideration, and any implementation would need to be coordinated with both the Ministry of Finance and Mass Media and NITF. Prior to implementation, cost-benefit analyses and feasibility studies should be carried out to assess the viability of the options.

While the points in the table above are largely technical ones, there is also potential scope to consider policy issues around product design. For example, GoSL may wish to consider the following:

• Personal accident claims are low in number and value, and it is not clear whether these represent meaningful payments to bereaved or injured households.

• Larger payouts for personal accidents could be considered; they could be offered at relatively low cost given the low frequency of such events • A study of the impact of compensation on bereaved uninsured households could inform the design of such payouts.

• The population of NNDIS beneficiaries could be segmented to make the scheme more sustainable and pro-poor. For example, coverage could be targeted to certain highly vulnerably sectors of the population, such as lower-income households and households based in high-risk areas.

• Alternatively/additionally, wealthier households could be offered top-up coverage (with payouts more targeted to their needs and the value of their assets) at a cost.

• The potential cost of different options in this regard could be investigated.