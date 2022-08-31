Report of the Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of slavery, including its causes and consequences, Tomoya Obokata on his visit to Sri Lanka (A/HRC/51/26/Add.1)

Human Rights Council

Fifty-first session

12 September–7 October 2022

Agenda item 3

Promotion and protection of all human rights, civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights, including the right to development

**Summary//

The Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of slavery, including its causes and consequences, visited Sri Lanka from 26 November to 3 December 2021.

Following an analysis of the normative framework and the existing institutional architecture to combat contemporary forms of slavery, the Special Rapporteur examines the labour conditions in various sectors of the economy, including in the garment industry, on tea plantations and in the domestic sector, as well as the conditions related to microfinancing schemes.

The Special Rapporteur acknowledges some progress achieved, for example in preventing and addressing the worst forms of child labour, while highlighting persisting shortcomings in ending contemporary forms of slavery in Sri Lanka.

The report concludes with recommendations to assist the Government and other stakeholders in addressing the remaining challenges.

I. Introduction