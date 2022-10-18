Relief work continues for distressed people - State Minister of Defence [EN/TA]

State Minister of Defence Hon. Premitha Bandara Tennakoon said that the disaster relief work continues for the people affected by the bad weather.

He made these comments while presenting the summary to the media after a special meeting held yesterday (October 16) at the Disaster Management Centre to discuss the weather and disaster situation in the island.

According to the Department of Meteorology, a reduction in inclement weather is expected and therefore he is confident that this disaster situation would ease in the next few days.

The Minister further said that 11,149 families and 49,873 individuals were affected by the disaster in 58 Grama Niladhari Divisions belonging to 12 districts and according to the instructions of the President, funds have been allocated for disaster relief work.

Relief duties are in operation with the support of Grama Niladharis through the respective District Secretariats, the Minister added.