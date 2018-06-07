The Red Cross Society of China Donated 50,000 USD to Flood Relief Operations

06/06/2018 – Colombo, Sri Lanka: The Red Cross Society of China donated 50,000 USD to the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society (SLRCS) supporting the relief efforts on the present disaster of flooding and landslides.

On June 6, Chinese Ambassador H.E. Cheng Xueyuan, on behalf of the Red Cross Society of China, handed over the donation to Mr. Nimal Kumar, National Secretary of SLRCS.

Mr. Kumar expressed his appreciation to the generous donation from the Red Cross Society of China and said that the Chinese Government and people have always helped Sri Lanka when Sri Lanka faced with natural disasters.