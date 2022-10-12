Rapid Food Security Assessment July 2022

Foreword

This document is a compilation of rapid food security assessment carried out in 8 provinces of Sri Lanka to understand the vulnerability of households to food insecurity resulting from the disruptions to global and national food supply chains.

Globally, the levels of hunger were alarmingly high in 2021 with close to 193 million people acutely food insecure and in need of urgent assistance across 53 countries/territories, as reported by the Global Report on Food Crises 2022. The outlook for global food acute food insecurity in 2022 deteriorated further relative to 2021 with the unfolding of war in Ukraine and the repercussions of the war on global food, energy and fertilizer prices.

Record high food prices have resulted in a global crisis that drive millions more into extreme poverty, hunger and malnutrition. The war in Ukraine, supply chain disruptions, and the continued economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic have pushed food prices to all-time highs. Increase in food prices has a greater impact on people in low- and middle-income countries, as they spend a larger share of their earning on food than people in high-income countries.

Domestic price inflation continues to rise around the world with 94% of low-income, 89% of lowermiddle-income, 83% of upper-middle-income, and 70% of high-income countries experiencing high food price inflation (greater than 5%) while many countries experiencing double-digit inflation. In most countries, food price inflation exceeded overall inflation.

Food security has been a major concern in Sri Lanka since the early decades of the 20th century as Sri Lanka has been a food deficit export-import economy since the 19th century. Both historical and cultural factors have created significant concerns for national food security. Though Sri Lanka achieved self-sufficiency in food in its ancient past and the country has been known as the “Granary of the East” during the reign of the ancient kings, at present Sri Lanka faces several concerns in food security.

Being a food deficit country, the emerging global food situation of rising prices have created adverse impacts on national and household food security, as international prices have an important bearing on the country’s capacity to import food. Trade balance deficit, decline in foreign reserves, high foreign debt, and weak macro-economic concerns, such as large fiscal deficits, high debt servicing costs and inadequate government revenue, have an important bearing on national availability of food and household food security.