Qatar Fund for Development sends 4.7 tons of urgent medical aid to the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

The Aid was received by His Excellency Jassim bin Jaber J.B. Al-Sorour, Ambassador of the State of Qatar and Honorable Keheliya Rambukwella, Minister of Health in Sri Lanka and in the presence of the Diplomats in the Mission and the senior officials of the Ministry of Health in Sri Lanka including Mr. Janaka Chandraguptha, Secretary – Ministry of Health, Dr. Asela Gunawardana, DGHS, Dr. Anver Hamdani, Coordinator In-Charge of Covid-19 and Health Care Donor Activities.

This aid comes to invest in the health sector in the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka. It will play a pivotal role in promoting health and will contribute to alleviating the burden in the health sector in Sri Lanka.