23 Dec 2018

President instructs to immediate relief to people affected by rains and floods

Report
from Government of Sri Lanka
Published on 23 Dec 2018 View Original

President Maithripala Sirisena has instructed relevant authorities to provide immediate relief to the people affected by the heavy rains and floods that prevailed in the Mullaitivu, Mannar and Kilinochchi District.

All necessary facilities will be provided to the people in the threatened areas until the floods subside, President Maithripala Sirisena instructed relevant authorities to release funds to the district secretaries promptly. The President has also instructed the Governor of the Northern Province, District Secretaries, the Army Commander and the Disaster Management Centers to carry out these relief programs expeditiously.

Due to the heavy rains that prevailed in the Northern Province, in the Kilinochchi, Mullaitivu and Mannar districts experienced severe floods. As a result, spill gates were opened in several reservoirs, including Iranamadu.

The affected districts are Mullaithivu, Kilinochchi and Mannar and the Disaster Management Center has taken steps to provide relief to those affected who are living in 40 camps operating in these districts.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.