President directs immediate relief to people affected by rain

President Maithripala Sirisena has directed the relevant authorities to take all necessary measures to provide immediate relief to the people affected by heavy rains.The President has instructed to seek assistance the Armed Forces on the relief missions and to expedite evacuation of public from landslide-prone areas with the help of the Armed Forces.

The President has also stated that the budget allocations should not be made an issue on providing relief to the affected public.Instructing to request the Finance Ministry for the funds necessary for the relief measures, President said that he would personally mediate to obtain the necessary funds.

The President stated this at a meeting held at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (24) on the prevailing adverse weather conditions and the program to provide relief to the affected people.President Sirisena also pointed out the need to manage disaster situations and streamline the relief program for the people without any hindrance at the forthcoming Presidential election.

Over 6,000 people in the Galle, Matara, and Colombo districts have been affected by the heavy rains experienced in the past few days and the relief program planned for those who affected was also reviewed at the meeting.The Ministry of Disaster Management pointed out that due to the recent drought situation the Ministry had taken measures to distribute drinking water to people in 15 districts and that these activities are being carried out without interruption.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.