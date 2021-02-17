Policy Brief: Climate Change and Human Mobility in Sri Lanka - Policies, Laws, and Processes (August 2020)

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Sri Lanka is highly vulnerable to the adverse impacts of climate change.

Extreme weather events and slow-onset impacts affect natural resources and threaten lives and livelihood, serving as an underlying driver of migration and displacement, especially in rural areas.

Sri Lanka has robust policy frameworks addressing labour migration, disaster management, and climate change, but could benefit from enhanced crosssectoral integration of climate mobility.

The country's NDCs include the establishment of a local mechanism under the WIM, which could align national efforts with the WIM's strategic workstream on human mobility.

There is a need for further research, gender-disaggregated data collection, data collection on seasonal migration, and enhanced coordination between different institutions and processes.