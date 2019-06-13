13 Jun 2019

Piloting the IASC Guidelines on Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities in Humanitarian Action: Disability Inclusion in Gender-Based Violence Programming in Jordan, Sri Lanka, and Uganda (May 2019)

Report
from Inter-Agency Standing Committee, Women's Refugee Commission
Published on 31 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (645.57 KB)

With funds received from the Australian government, the Women’s Refugee Commission (WRC) is supporting the work of the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) Task Team mandated to develop global Guidelines on Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities in Humanitarian Action, assuming a technical lead role to:

  1. ensure gender is mainstreamed across the IASC Disability Guidelines in consultation with humanitarian stakeholders;

  2. draft and pilot sector-specific guidance for GBV prevention and response actors on disability inclusion (completed in February 2019); and

  3. develop and deliver training packages to support the rollout and implementation of the IASC Disability Guidelines (planned in 2019-2020).

In accordance with Objective nr.2, it recently piloted disability inclusion in Gender-Based Violence Programming in Jordan, Sri-Lanka and Uganda. The pilot projects were implemented by Allianza por la Solidaridad (ApS), Family Planning Association (FPA), and the National Union of Women with Disabilities in Uganda (NUWODU), together with their consortium partners. The attached report summarizes the main outcomes and learning documented by pilot partners implementing inclusive approaches in humanitarian action as set forth in the draft IASC Disability Guidelines (GBV section) to address the protection and empowerment of women and girls with disabilities. While the findings and recommendations are drawn from the GBV sector specific guidance, we believe they have relevance across other sectors and for all stakeholders.

The WRC is deeply grateful to Allianza por la Solidaridad (ApS), Family Planning Association (FPA), and the National Union of Women with Disabilities in Uganda (NUWODU) as well as the IASC Task Team and the Co-Chairs for their continued collaboration on this work.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.