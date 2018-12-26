26 Dec 2018

Over 75,000 people affected by floods

Report
from Government of Sri Lanka
Published on 25 Dec 2018

Over 75,000 people belonging to 22,823 have been affected by flash floods and heavy winds in the Northern Province after days of heavy rains. Out of those affected, over 11,000 people were evacuated to 35 safe locations as their homes were inundated due to continuous rains.

The Disaster Management Centre said that one death has been reported due to the adverse weather condition.As of Monday morning, flood waters were receding and the situation was normalizing but people were told to remain cautious as more rains were expected in the coming days, said Disaster Management Centre spokesperson Pradeep Kodippili.

The worst-affected districts were Mullaitivu, Killinochchi, Mannar, Vavuniya and Jaffna. Military and the police were involved in rescue operations while President Maithripala Sirisena directed officials to provide immediate relief to the affected people.

The Meteorology Department warned shower or thundershowers will continue to occur in Northern, Eastern and North-central provinces.Fairly heavy falls above 75mm can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Jaffna and Mullaitivu districts.

