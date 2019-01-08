08 Jan 2019

Over 50,000 dengue cases, 56 deaths last year

Report
from Government of Sri Lanka
Published on 08 Jan 2019 View Original

A total of 50,163 dengue cases and 56 dengue deaths were reported countrywide upto December 31 last year,Epidemiology Unit sources said.According to the sources, the highest number of dengue cases, 10,051 had been reported from the Colombo district while the second highest number, 5604 was from the Gampaha district. The third highest number of dengue cases, 4,817 had been reported from the Baticaloa district.

The Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) reported a total of 2,430 dengue cases during the same period. A total of 7,621 dengue cases were recorded from other parts of the Colombo district while the total number of dengue cases reported from the Western Province was 18,651, epidemiologists said. Meanwhile, medical experts and Consultants advise the public to seek medical treatment without delay for any type of fever without applying home remedies.

The National Dengue Control Unit instruct the public to keep the environment clean and free of dengue mosquito breeding sites. Special attention should be paid to construction sites, religious places, schools etc. At least 30 minutes per week should be allocated to clean all mosquito breeding sites. Relevant technical advice can be obtained from all PHIs MOHs, it said.

Last modified on Tuesday, 08 January 2019 09:40

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.