Over 45,000 affected in North due to rains, floods

More than 45,000 people from nearly 14,000 families had been affected due to the heavy rains and floods in all the five districts of the Northern Province, the Disaster Management Center (DMC) said. The affected districts are Mullaithivu, Kilinochchi, Mannar, Vavuniya and Jaffna.

The DMC said that 8,539 people had been sheltered in 52 welfare camps.Meanwhile, President Maithripala Sirisena directed relevant officials to provide immediate relief to the affected people.The Mullaithivu main road has been blocked due to the floods.In the Kilinochchi District all the sluice gates of the Iranaimadhu Tank have already been opened and a large number of families have been displaced.

The Navy and the Army personnel were engaged in relief and rescue missions in the Mullaithivu and Kilinochchi Districts, which are worst affected by the inclement weather condition.Accordingly, the Navy has deployed nine dinghies and six relief teams in aforesaid areas since December 22, to assist victims.

Naval personnel attached to the North Central Naval Command were promptly deployed into action following the flood situation and they reached displaced people in Iranaimadhu, Samikulam, Oddusuddan and Vasanthapuram to rescue the people.

The Sri Lanka Air Force said a Bell-212 helicopter and Y12 aircrafts had been deployed on flights over Iranaimadhu and Mullaithivu areas to assess the flood situations.