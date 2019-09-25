Over 45,000 affected by adverse weather

Heavy rains have resulted in a minor flood situation in several districts, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said today.DMC Spokesman Pradeep Kodipiliy said minor floods were reported from Badegama and Thawalama in the Galle Districts and in Millakanda, Agalawatta, Wallalawita and Bulathsingala in the Kalutara Districts. A minor flood situation was also reported from Malimbada, Kamburupitiya, Akuressa, Devinuwara and Pasgoda in the Matara District.

He said nearly 45,000 people have been affected by floods in these areas though ill effects of the heavy rains have been less this time because the residents in vulnerable areas were asked to be vigilant.Rainfall exceeding 200mm were recorded from Katunayake, Badegama and Negombo. However, a Meteorology Department said this was the first time that a rainfall exceeding 200mm was reported since 2016. However the Department said rainfall of 200mm is no longer considered unusual. Katunayake had received a rainfall of 272mm, Badegama in Galle District 210mm, Negombo 230mm, Ratmalana 158mm, Angoda 175mm while Colombo also received a rainfall of 140mm.

Landslide warnings have been issued in Kegalle, Ratnapura, Galle, Matara and Kalutara Districts.Meanwhile Southern Expressway Deputy Director R.A.D Kahatapitiya said Kokmaduwa and Welipenna interchanges on the Southern Expressway (E01) had been flooded and motorists were advised to use alternate routes. He said motorists can reach Welipenna and Kanakke from Godagama interchange avoiding the Kokmaduwa interchange.“The water level at the Welipenna interchange is on the decline but small vehicles such as cars and vans unable to reach the exit point,” the director said.

In another development education authorities said school attendance was low in Colombo and the suburbs yesterday. Schools in Matara and Galle were closed yesterday and today. Southern province Governor Hemal Gunasekera said the closure would be extended if the need arose.The Met Department forecast heavy rains exceeding 200mm in the Western, Southern and Sabaragamuwa Provinces during the next few days. Heavy falls about (100-150) mm were forecast in North-Western and Central Provinces.