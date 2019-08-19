19 Aug 2019

Over 13,000 affected due to adverse weather

Report
from Government of Sri Lanka
Published on 17 Aug 2019 View Original

At least 13,028 people from 3,316 families had been affected in several districts due to the adverse weather conditions prevailing around the country, the Disaster Management Center (DMC) said today.DMC Deputy Director Pradeep Kodippili said the persons affected were from the Ratnapura, Vavuniya, Kegalle, Puttalam, Hambantota, Batticaloa, Ampara, Mullaitivu, Kilinochchi, Nuwara Eliya, Gampaha, Kandy, Colombo, Kalutara, Galle, Matara, Kurunegala and Trincomalee districts.

“At least 14 houses have been fully damaged while 2,405 housed have been partially damaged following winds which blew across the country,” Kodippili said.He said steps would be taken to pay compensation after considering the estimated damage caused to each house.“We request the affected people to coordinate with their respective Grama Niladhari to prepare the necessary documents to obtain compensations,” Kodippili said.

He said the most affected areas were the Ratnapura and Kegalle districts from the Sabaragamuwa Province where 4,135 people from 1,041 families were affected.Nevertheless, he said the water levels in the Kelani Ganga, Kalu Ganga and Gin Ganga were not at alert level except at the Putupaula and Millkanda stations of the Kalu Ganga.

Meanwhile, the Department of Meteorology said several spells of showers will occur in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Western Provinces.“Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places, elsewhere after 2.00pm and showers can be expected in Jaffna and Mannar Districts during the morning as well,” it said.It further said fairly heavy falls above 50 mm were likely at some places in Northern and North-Central Provinces and in the Trincomalee District.

