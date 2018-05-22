22 May 2018

Over 13,000 affected by adverse weather - 1,024 displaced

Report
from Government of Sri Lanka
Published on 21 May 2018 View Original

Due to the prevailing adverse weather conditions, 1,024 persons have been displaced while a total of 13,314 have been affected, stated the Disaster Management Center (DMC). According to the DMC, 7 deaths have been confirmed so far due to the current weather condition.

Meanwhile the Sri Lanka Army and Sri Lanka Navy have deployed several teams to disaster prone areas in order to provide necessary assistance to affected people. Accordingly the Navy has dispatched 27 teams, each equipped with a dinghy, to 5 districts, namely Galle, Kalutara, Ratnapura, Kurunegala and Puttalam.

The Sri Lanka Army has deployed 115 personnel to 4 districts affected by the adverse weather. The Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) says that aircraft and rescue teams are on standby to be deployed to those areas when necessary

