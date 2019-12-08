North-East Monsoon 2019 Situation Report Summary - Sri Lanka 2200hrs on 7th December 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

As of 2200 hours on 7 December 2019, 167,436 people (49,535 families) living in twenty-one districts across the country are reported to have been affected, and 4 people reported dead.

As a result of heavy rainfall, strong winds and landslides, 27 houses fully and 1,119 houses partially, have been damaged mostly in the Uva and Central province.

13,208 people belonging to 4,081 families, have been evacuated to the 110 locations set up to assist those displaced. Most of these locations are in the Mullative, Kilinochchi, Jaffna, Vavuniya,

Anuradhapura, Batticaloa and Badulla districts.

LKR 31 Mn has allocated by NDRSC for 13 District Secretariats for emergency relief purposes.