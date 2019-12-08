08 Dec 2019

North-East Monsoon 2019 Situation Report Summary - Sri Lanka 2200hrs on 7th December 2019

Report
from Disaster Management Centre of Sri Lanka
Published on 07 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (3.26 MB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • As of 2200 hours on 7 December 2019, 167,436 people (49,535 families) living in twenty-one districts across the country are reported to have been affected, and 4 people reported dead.

  • As a result of heavy rainfall, strong winds and landslides, 27 houses fully and 1,119 houses partially, have been damaged mostly in the Uva and Central province.

  • 13,208 people belonging to 4,081 families, have been evacuated to the 110 locations set up to assist those displaced. Most of these locations are in the Mullative, Kilinochchi, Jaffna, Vavuniya,
    Anuradhapura, Batticaloa and Badulla districts.

  • LKR 31 Mn has allocated by NDRSC for 13 District Secretariats for emergency relief purposes.

  • Tri Forces and the police have been deployed on search and rescue and for other emergency response purposes in the affected areas, particularly in the worst affected Kilinochchi, Mullative, Batticaloa and Badulla districts.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.