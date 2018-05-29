No epidemic in flood affected areas

No epidemic has been reported so far from the flood affected areas or the other areas of the country. Even the number of Influenza patients reported from the Southern Province has decreased, Deputy Director General of Health Services Dr. Sarath Amunugama said.

Addressing a press conference at the Health Promotion Bureau in Colombo yesterday, he said still the people should be vigilant in preventing diseases such as dengue, Leptospirosis etc. These diseases can increase with the ongoing rains.

Health Promotion Bureau Director and prominent Epidemiologist Dr. Paba Palihawadana said that telephone number 0710107107 (Suwaseriya) was available all 24 hours of the day for the public, health workers or anyone to obtain scientific information on health matters from Consultants. In addition telephone numbers 01123071073 and 01122694310 is also available for the public to make complaints on food issues etc. People, especially those residing in flood affected areas, should seek medical treatment immediately if they have fever for more than two days, breathing difficulties, high fever, diarrhea, cough etc. Wounds, cuts etc should be covered and prevented from contact with flood water in order to prevent Leptospirosis. Garbage should be disposed properly to prevent possible dengue outbreak. If unhygienic food is given to internally displaced persons, they will be in a worse predicament , she said.

The Emergency Response Unit Head of the Health Ministry Dr. Hemantha Herath said that since most of the food outlets went under flood waters, it is now possible for some persons to sell food that is not suitable for human consumption. All such shops and eateries which went under flood waters should be thoroughly washed with clean water and any cleaning chemical.