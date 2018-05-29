29 May 2018

No epidemic in flood affected areas

Report
from Government of Sri Lanka
Published on 29 May 2018 View Original

No epidemic has been reported so far from the flood affected areas or the other areas of the country. Even the number of Influenza patients reported from the Southern Province has decreased, Deputy Director General of Health Services Dr. Sarath Amunugama said.

Addressing a press conference at the Health Promotion Bureau in Colombo yesterday, he said still the people should be vigilant in preventing diseases such as dengue, Leptospirosis etc. These diseases can increase with the ongoing rains.

Health Promotion Bureau Director and prominent Epidemiologist Dr. Paba Palihawadana said that telephone number 0710107107 (Suwaseriya) was available all 24 hours of the day for the public, health workers or anyone to obtain scientific information on health matters from Consultants. In addition telephone numbers 01123071073 and 01122694310 is also available for the public to make complaints on food issues etc. People, especially those residing in flood affected areas, should seek medical treatment immediately if they have fever for more than two days, breathing difficulties, high fever, diarrhea, cough etc. Wounds, cuts etc should be covered and prevented from contact with flood water in order to prevent Leptospirosis. Garbage should be disposed properly to prevent possible dengue outbreak. If unhygienic food is given to internally displaced persons, they will be in a worse predicament , she said.

The Emergency Response Unit Head of the Health Ministry Dr. Hemantha Herath said that since most of the food outlets went under flood waters, it is now possible for some persons to sell food that is not suitable for human consumption. All such shops and eateries which went under flood waters should be thoroughly washed with clean water and any cleaning chemical.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.