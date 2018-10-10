Nine dead, over 57,000 displaced

The National Disaster Management Centre (DMC) yesterday announced that 57,015 persons belonging to 14,175 families have been affected by the prevailing adverse weather conditions in the country with nine deaths reported so far. According to the DMC, one person is reported missing and 19 injured. A total of 12,000 displaced persons belonging to 2,611 families have been housed in 28 temporary relocation centres in three districts.

The DMC has deployed extra forces and equipment in the particular districts in response to the flash floods. Four officers and 82 men along with response equipment including rescue boats have been deployed. Military troops including 39 officers and 1,020 men and response equipment along with rescue boats are on standby for any emergency situation in the same areas.

Police rescue teams have also been deployed on evacuation missions during this period. Flood mitigation activities have already been conducted in the Galle district to minimise flash floods in liaison with the Military and Irrigation Department, coordinated by the DMC.

Meteorology Department Duty Meteorologist Shanika Dissanayake told the Daily News that more rains could be expected during the next few days and showery conditions are expected to reduce to some extent after Saturday (13).The deep depression in the Bay of Bengal is located near 14.7N, 87.3E, about 950km away from Trincomalee.

Due to the effect of the depression, prevailing showery conditions are expected to continue in the Southwestern part of the island.Fairly strong gusty winds up to 50 kmph can be expected over the Western, Southern, Central and Sabaragamuwa Provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, North Western, Central and Sabaragamuwa Provinces and in the Galle, Matara and Mannar districts.Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere particularly after 2.00 pm.Heavy rainfall above 100 mm can be expected at some places in the Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva Provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts.

There may be temporary localised strong winds during thundershowers. The public is cautioned against possible lightning strikes.As of now, all rivers are showing normal water levels except the Kalu Ganga (Millakanda) and Gin Ganga (Baddegama) which show minor flood level.

Meanwhile, the sluice gates of the Deduru Oya, Polgolla, Lakshapana and Rajanganaya reservoirs have been opened and the DMC requested people in low-lying areas of the rivers to be on alert for flooding.

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) yesterday issued warnings of landslides in the Kalutara, Badulla, Kegalle, Galle and Ratnapura districts and people living in landslide-prone areas are advised to be extra vigilant and be ready to move quickly to safe places if heavy rain continues.

Since the rainfall within the past 24 hours has exceeded 150 mm, the NBRO requested the public living in the Walallawita, Bulathsinhala, Agalawatta, Mathugama, Baduraliya, and Ingiriya Divisional Secretariat divisions and surrounding areas to evacuate to a safe location to avoid the risk of landslides, rock falls, and ground subsidence, if the rains continued.

The NBRO further requested the people living in all susceptible areas previously identified, the Haldumulla Divisional Secretariat division and surrounding areas in the Badulla district and Neluwa, Thawalama, Elpitiya, Niyagama, Nagoda, Yakkalamulla, Baddegama Divisional Secretariats in the Galle district and all mountainous areas to be ready to evacuate to a safe location if the need arises since the rainfall in those areas has exceeded 100 mm within the past 24 hours.

It also advised people living in Ratnapura, Kalawana, and Ayagama DS divisions in the Ratnapura District, Bandarawela Divisional Secretariat division and surrounding areas in the Badulla district and the Dehiovita, Yatiyantota, Ruwanwella Divisional Secretariat divisions in the Kegalle District to be on alert for possible landslides if the rains continued.

During this landslide early warning period, the NBRO advised the public to pay attention to pre-landslide signs such as the development of cracks on the ground, deepened cracks and ground subsidence, slanting of trees, electrical posts, fences and telephone posts, cracks in the floor and walls of buildings which are built on slopes, sudden appearance of springs, emerging muddy water, and blockage or disappearance of existing springs.