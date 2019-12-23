NE monsoon pounds many districts

The swelling north-east monsoon has brought record rainfall that has left two dead, prompted flash floods disrupting traffic and destroying crops, especially in the Northern, Eastern, North Central, Uva and Central provinces and the Hambantota district. The Department of Meteorology, however, said the lead up to Christmas is expected to get drier.Sri Lanka Air force last afternoon launched a search and rescue operation from Hingurakgoda to Panichchankerni deploying its Bell 212.Around 26 persons had been stranded due to sudden inundation resulting from heavy showers in the area.

Several persons had been rescued in this attempt and the search continues. According to the National Disaster Relief Services Centre, the Navy has also been deployed to reach the affected and provide them with relief services.One person died in Medadumbara in the Kandy area due to drowning on Thursday (19) and another died in a landslide that occurred in Ibbayamuwa in Kurunegala on Friday.

Yesterday (21) the weather improved, but the Meteorology Department predicts an increase in the rainfall patterns today and tomorrow till around December 25. “Rainfall could increase in the Northern, Eastern, North-Central and Central provinces today and tomorrow. Other provinces can expect rain during the evening,” Duty Forecaster at the Meteorology Department Janaka Kumara said.

Due to inclement weather conditions during the last five days 9,016 people belonging to 2,530 families in 12 districts have been affected, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) announced yesterday.Following the severity of the north-east monsoon, heavy rainfall was recorded in many parts of the island, with 1,228 families currently staying in 44 safe locations.

Twenty-two reservoirs including Tabbowa, Yan Oya, Ehimale and Inginimitiya were at spill level by Friday night. People residing in the basins of Mahaveli (Welikanda, Kinniya, Seruwila, Kanthale, Lankapura, Medirigiriya, Thamankaduwa and Dimbulagala), Kala Oya (Thalawa, Thambuttegama, Ipalogama and Galnewa) and on the banks of Mee Oya were advised to move out from their houses due to increased water levels. As a result of heavy rainfall, strong winds and landslides, 21 houses were fully damaged and 251 houses partially damaged in various districts including Hambantota, Kegalle and Anuradhapura.

As of yesterday morning, Wanathavilluwa and Nawagaththegama in Puttalam; Kataragama, Moneragala, Mahiyanganaya, Haputale, Badulla, and Walapane in the Nuwara-Eliya districts are the worst affected areas by the bad weather. Also, people were evacuated from Weilikanda, Manampitiya, Dimbulagala, Pimburaththewa DS divisions in the Polonnaruwa district and Galnewa, Ipalogama, Thalawa, Thambuththegama DS divisions in the Anuradhapura district.

Meanwhile, Sellakataragama Devalaya was inundated due to rising water levels of the Menik River, and the authorities took steps to close roads in Badulla, Passara, Bibile and Lunugala from 5 pm on Friday to 6am yesterday as the rains posed landslide threats.The Sunday Observer learns that vegetation in the affected areas were destroyed in the heavy rains. The National Disaster Relief Services Centre has allocated Rs. 7.35 million for emergency relief measures to assist eight affected district secretariats.

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) extended a red alert to Badulla, Nuwara Eliya, Kandy and Matale Districts till 4 pm today.The NBRO’s red alert, or evacuation alert, was to Laggala- Pallegama, Yatawatta, Naula areas in Matale, Ududumbara, Medadumbara areas in Kandy, Walapana in Nuwara Eliya, and the Badulla, Bandarawela and Welimada areas.